New York-area sports fans are getting a bit of a reprieve from at least two of their regional sports networks as baseball season approaches.

Gotham Sports, the joint venture between YES Network and MSG Networks that allows fans in the New York market to stream both channels on one platform for a single monthly price, will drop its prices ahead of baseball season. The streamer announced on Friday that it will cut its annual price from $359.99 to $299.99, with the monthly price dropping from $41.99 to $34.99.

The two regional sports networks combine to air seven teams across MLB, the NBA, and the NHL. YES Network is home to the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets, while MSG Networks broadcast the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres.

In addition to dropping the price of its combined offering, YES Network is also launching a Yankees “Season Pass” that allows fans to buy access to just Yankees games for a lower price. The Yankees “Season Pass” will run subscribers $119.99 for the season.

YES Network can also be purchased separate from MSG Networks for $19.99 per month, down from a previous price of $24.99 per month. Fans can purchase an annual YES Network-only subscription for $174.99 until April 15, at which point the price will increase to $209.99. Both prices, however, are down from the old price of $239.99 for the year.

The changes bring YES Network more in line with the direct-to-consumer pricing for other regional sports networks across the country, most of which charge in the neighborhood of $19.99 per month.