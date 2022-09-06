Not many people get to hear their own eulogy, but the YES Network gave one local New York sports reporter that rare opportunity over the weekend.

The YES Network broadcast crew took time out of Sunday’s New York Yankees–Tampa Bay Rays game to offer a thoughtful ‘rest in peace’ tribute to a fixture in the New York sports media scene, Bob Trainor. It was a lovely gesture for a local reporter and his family. But it would have been even better if they had the foresight to check in with Trainor, who is still alive and well, thankfully.

Someone received word that Trainor had passed over the weekend and the news spread on Twitter, with numerous sports media members weighing in to offer their condolences. Eventually, the rumors made its way to YES and play-by-play voice Michael Kay.

“Sad news,” Kay said during Sunday’s Yankee broadcast. “If you’ve ever been around a major league ballpark of any sporting events in New York…you saw Bob Trainor there and he passed away today. 40-year fixture in all of the clubhouses, and our condolences go out to Bob’s family and friends.”

This is not to fault Kay, he tried to do something nice and genuine. Kay and the YES Network were not alone in offering their condolences, they were just the only ones to do it on live TV before someone attempted to contact Trainor or his family. Eventually, local radio update anchor Mike Mancuso decided to do go the extra mile in his reporting by reaching out to Trainor. And would you believe, Mancuso received a phone call from none other than Bob Trainor himself.

Friends, something didn't feel right about the various reports of Bob's passing, so I reached out and BOB called me this morning. HAPPY to say he's alive and doing well. Bob is thankful for all the kind words. My sincere apologizes for responding to reports without confirmation. https://t.co/DGfECBX0Ep — Mike Mancuso (@Mikemancuso9) September 5, 2022

It’s a great lesson in journalism and reporting, a little due diligence can go a long way. And, considering how many times premature reports of death have spread, it might be especially important there.

Trainor has played a significant role behind-the-scenes of New York’s sports media, collecting sound from locker rooms and press conferences while developing strong relationships with teams, players and broadcasters. Hopefully, it will be a long while before Trainor gets eulogized again.

[YES Network]