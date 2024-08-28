Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment logo

Earlier this year, the YES Network and MSG Networks announced a joint streaming venture together that intended to “capitalize on technical and operational synergies associated with YES’ and MSGN’s streaming services.”

And on Wednesday, further information emerged into what that could exactly look like for New York sports fans.

The joint venture, which is called Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment (GAME), was thought of with the intention of allowing New York sports fans with a platform that could essentially be a one-stop shop for all things New York sports within the two networks.

In a press release from GAME on Tuesday shared with AA, the joint entity revealed that they will be releasing The Gotham Sports App, which will launch this fall and provide an opportunity for those without a cable package to watch all sports covered on YES and MSG.

Those who do have an authenticated MSG Networks and YES subscription will receive the new app at no charge. But those without either will be able to watch the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Yankees at a charge of $41.99 monthly, or $359.99 annually.

The package of course won’t cover all of New York sports. SNY is not a part of the venture as they do not currently have a direct-to-consumer product. As such, the New York Mets are not included. But it does provide fans with an alternative to still be tuned into the majority of New York sports without having to have a cable subscription, an alternative that a lot of RSNs do not provide.

As RSNs continue to struggle, we could potentially see even more of these kinds of ventures in the future. At least in big cities where fandom is so circulated to a select number of teams.

The CEOs of both the YES Network and MSG Networks offered statements in the press release, similarly expressing their excitement about “enhancing” the fan experience in the local market with this new venture.

“We are excited through GAME to bring New York area fans their favorite teams in one state-of-the-art app,” said Andrea Greenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of MSG Networks. “With the increased fragmentation of outlets carrying fan favorite sports programming, The Gotham Sports App allows fans of our teams one easy access point for New York area sporting events from MSG Networks and the YES Network.”

“The new Gotham Sports App will deploy GAME’s best-in-class technology to deliver a greatly enhanced fan experience, showcasing the best in New York sports all in one place,” said Jon Litner, the CEO of YES Network. “The app, which will be free to our distributors’ authenticated customers, will provide one convenient digital destination for our programming services and for fans of some of the most iconic teams in all of sports.”