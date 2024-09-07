Photo Credit: YES Network

New York Yankees broadcasters Michael Kay and John Flaherty really love each other.

OK, maybe “love” is too strong. They definitely like each other.

The YES Network announcers definitely don’t dislike each other, even if that’s the impression the duo left during the telecast of Friday’s game between the Yankees and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The two went back-and-forth in an extremely awkward exchange that sounded like one a bickering married couple might have before dialing up the divorce attorney.

That exchange went viral on social media and even caused a buzz among Yankees players.

Kay and Flaherty addressed the issue in the first inning of Saturday’s game.

“From what we read, we really hate each other,” Kay said.

“I just want to make sure we’re OK, because I felt like yesterday we got along just like we always get along, but after the game I heard we don’t like each other,” Flaherty said. “Are we all right?”

“I love you,” Kay said. “We’re great.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to go ‘love,’ but I really like you a lot,” Flaherty said.

“There you go, now it’s going to be written again,” Kay said.

“Guys, you would not believe the chatter in the (Yankees) clubhouse today about the two of you,” reporter Meredith Marakovits said.

“Are you serious?” Kay asked.

“A lot of people wanted to know, was it real?” Marakovits said.

The YES Network camera showed Kay reaching over to hug Flaherty.

“Love each other, love each other,” Flaherty said.

“I mean, John and I go back and forth like that, all the time,” Kay said.

“All the time,” Flaherty echoed.

Michael Kay and John Flaherty address Friday’s exchange on Saturday’s YES Network broadcast at Wrigley Field. Meredith Marakovits adds, “Guys, you would not believe the chatter in the (Yankees) clubhouse today about the two of you.” Kay: “Are you serious?” ⚾️🎙️📺 https://t.co/CoTWMrIgnU pic.twitter.com/FreBqEpxOW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 7, 2024

If only he was still playing for the Cubs, this would have been the perfect moment for a Nick Castellanos home run. But mercifully, the inning ended seconds later, before the lovefest swerved into even more uncomfortable territory.

For those who missed the original exchange, it starts out a bit slow but as the conversation progresses it takes on the tone of a Saturday Night Live skit between a pair of co-workers airing grievances about one another.

Extremely uncomfortable moment during the Yankees and Cubs broadcast on YES network as @RealMichaelKay and John Flaherty come off like bitter passive aggressive ex lovers… What the hell was this? Def looking forward to hearing about this on Kay’s show. pic.twitter.com/uf04G0J0A2 — Frank Pellegrino (@FrankP614) September 6, 2024



Friday was a busy day for Kay, who also drew the ire of Cubs fans as he talked about the possibility of placing pads on Wrigley Field’s brick walls, which of course would require cutting down the stadium’s iconic ivy.

[YES Network]