Longtime WNBC sports anchor Bruce Beck was robbed of his wallet on Wednesday night, but luckily was not harmed in what the New York Police Department is investigating as a grand larceny crime.

According to the New York Daily News, Beck was returning to NBC 4 studios after picking up dinner around 10:30 p.m. when a man approached Beck and grabbed him. He then reportedly cut Beck’s back pocket and took the sportscaster’s wallet.

The man who initiated the altercation has not yet been found by police, but they did detail that the situation took place outside of Studio 1A, where The Today Show is filmed.

A WNBC spokesman issued a statement to NY Daily News on the altercation, expressing their relief that Beck was not harmed in the incident.

“We are grateful that Bruce was not injured and extend our thanks to the NYPD, NBC Universal Global Security, and Tishman Speyer for their quick response.”

NBC 4 also emailed a memo to fellow company employees alerting them to the theft and issuing a reminder to their employees to be “mindful of their surroundings”

“Although very shaken, thankfully Bruce was not hurt,” the memo stated. “This is a reminder to always be mindful of your surroundings regardless of where you are.”

Bruce Beck is as respected of a personality in New York sports as anyone, serving in a multitude of roles over his illustrious career. That includes working as a staff broadcaster with the MSG Network from 1982-1994, the play-by-play announcer for the UFC from 1994 to 1997, and a studio anchor for NBA TV from 2000-2008.

