Veteran Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA sports anchor Dale Hansen has long made an impact on the national scene, from his investigation of the SMU Mustangs football program in 1986 (which won him the George Foster Peabody Award for Distinguished Journalism and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award) through his time as a Cowboys’ radio analyst in the 90s through his “Unfiltered” commentaries through his 2019 Radio Television Digital News Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award (he was the first local on-air broadcaster ever to win that recognition). Now, Hansen (seen above during a 2015 commentary), who’s 72, has announced that he’ll be retiring in September. Here’s more on that from WFAA:

“There’s an old proverb that says all good things must come to an end, and it’s true, all good things do,” Hansen said. “I’ve been waiting 25 years for the Cowboys to win another Super Bowl and I can’t wait anymore.”

…“For more than 38 years Dale Hansen has informed and entertained our audience like no other, and we are forever grateful for his dedication to our team and to the North Texas community,” said WFAA President and General Manager, Brad Ramsey. “From major breaking sports news, to powerful investigations, to standing up for human rights, Dale forged an unprecedented path and became so much more than a sports anchor. There will simply never be another Dale Hansen.”

…“I’ve worked with Dale for a long time and always found his ability to author so eloquently what the human spirit feels around issues shaking the community a gift,” said WFAA Executive News Director Leslie McCardel. “It will be hard the next time we turn to him for his words and he’s not there.”