On Wednesday night, the Miller High Life Theater in Milwaukee hosted a special, invitation-only celebration of the late Bob Uecker.

Minnesota Twins TV play-by-play announcer Cory Provus was thrilled to get an invite and wasn’t about to miss the event — even though the Twins had a game Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox.

Provus announced on X he would miss Wednesday’s game.

“As you likely have noticed over the years, Bob Uecker had a resounding impact on my life,” Provus wrote. “Tonight, the Brewers are hosting a very special private event honoring his life & legacy, and I was generously invited.”

Provus said he’d hoped to do the game and then attend the event in Milwaukee, which is only 90 miles or so from Chicago, but a lengthy rain delay foiled his plan.

Thanks to my bud Kris Atteberry for sliding over for today’s telecast on Twins TV. I’ll be back for the home opener tomorrow,” Provus wrote.

Provus spent three seasons, from 2009 through 2011, announcing Brewers games alongside Uecker. The baseball legend’s death on Jan. 16 at age 90 has led to a flood of tributes throughout the sports world. Provus got in on the act when the Twins played the St. Louis Cardinals in their season-opening series. After a Willi Castro home run, Provus mimicked Uecker’s iconic home run call. “Castro in the air to right. Hey, get up, get up! Get outta here! Gone!” Provus said on the Twins.TV broadcast.

Provus told StarTribune.com he was looking forward to the event.

“It means a lot for me to be there,” Provus said. “I’d imagine all the people that were heavily involved with his life in some way are going to be there. It’s going to be just an amazing night to get together, share stories, laugh, cry and remember this incredible figure in all of our lives.”

Two other MLB broadcasters who once worked with Uecker, Joe Block of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pat Hughes (Chicago Cubs), were also scheduled to attend the celebration.