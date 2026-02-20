Wes Rucker on the '10 to 3 with Wes Rucker' streaming show and podcast. Credit: WBIR Credit: WBIR
Tennessee Volunteers longtime reporter Wes Rucker reportedly died in a car accident on Thursday in Knoxville. He was 43.

Rucker was a go-to voice for Tennessee athletics. He began covering Vols sports in 2000 and was a senior writer at 247 Sports and CBS from 2011 to 2025. Before joining 247 Sports, Rucker spent nearly a decade as a sports reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.

In August 2025, Rucker joined WBIR (Knoxville NBC affiliate) as a Vols reporter. In addition to being a writer for WBIR Vols coverage, he began hosting 10 at 3 with Wes Rucker in November 2025, a streaming show and podcast dedicated to Tennessee athletics.

Rucker also hosted the GoVols247 podcast while with 247 Sports, and he hosted The Wes Rucker Show and co-hosted Swain and Rucker on ESPN Radio Knoxville.

Here are some of the many tributes that have been shared on social media on Thursday night after the devastating news:

