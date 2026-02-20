Credit: WBIR

Tennessee Volunteers longtime reporter Wes Rucker reportedly died in a car accident on Thursday in Knoxville. He was 43.

Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of my friend Wes Rucker in a car wreck in Knoxville. Wes was the heart of Tennessee sports coverage in my mind and a wonderful man. He loved his family, friends and the Vols What an awful tragedy. God Bless his family pic.twitter.com/GnGnRFq47i — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 20, 2026

Rucker was a go-to voice for Tennessee athletics. He began covering Vols sports in 2000 and was a senior writer at 247 Sports and CBS from 2011 to 2025. Before joining 247 Sports, Rucker spent nearly a decade as a sports reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.

In August 2025, Rucker joined WBIR (Knoxville NBC affiliate) as a Vols reporter. In addition to being a writer for WBIR Vols coverage, he began hosting 10 at 3 with Wes Rucker in November 2025, a streaming show and podcast dedicated to Tennessee athletics.

Rucker also hosted the GoVols247 podcast while with 247 Sports, and he hosted The Wes Rucker Show and co-hosted Swain and Rucker on ESPN Radio Knoxville.

Here are some of the many tributes that have been shared on social media on Thursday night after the devastating news:

This is a sad and terrible tragedy. Wes was an exceptional reporter in Tennessee and an even better family man. My thoughts are with his loved ones. https://t.co/Q59G3sUTo0 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 20, 2026

This is such sad news. Wes worked so hard. He always talked so much about his family. Prayers with them. https://t.co/veamDAqXzY — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 20, 2026

Gutted tonight at this news. Wes was incredibly talented and always kind with his time to talk about the Vols. Damn. https://t.co/WkMkBHZCtO — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) February 20, 2026

Gut wrenching news. When I think of Tennessee sports coverage, I think of Wes. And anyone who knew him knew how much he loved his family. It was a privilege to know and work with him for the few years I did. https://t.co/LAplCUCtaA — Carter Bahns (@carterbahns) February 20, 2026

Wes was a terrific person and a go to for Tennessee coverage. What a terrible tragedy indeed, thoughts and prayers to his family. https://t.co/Z9zKK9E0ZR — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 20, 2026

Gutted. Wes Rucker was an amazing guy to work with and an even better person. Always had time for a young colleague looking for help and never asked a thing in return. Just wanted to talk baseball. That’s who he was. A real one. We’ll all miss you #GBO 🍊 — Allan Bell (@AllanGBell) February 20, 2026

Very sad to hear about the passing of Wes Rucker. Truly enjoyed getting to know Wes and talking Tennessee Baseball with him over the years. One of the most genuine, sincere and thoughtful folks in the industry. Was so young with so much more to offer. RIP, Wes. — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) February 20, 2026

I was on the Tennessee beat from 2016-2020. Many don’t understand the local dynamics in college towns, but Vols sports are different. They’re covered like the teams of New York City – only it’s essentially the lone show for an entire state. The competitiveness is mostly… — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) February 20, 2026

This is gutting, man, Wes was a really really good dude. Had a wife, a young son and another child on the way. He was Tennessee. This is so fucking unfair. https://t.co/5w5wjmkOii — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 20, 2026