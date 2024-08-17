Famed WGNO sports director Ed Daniels. (WGNO.)

Local sports broadcasters and directors who stay in one market for a while often wind up making a major impact there. That certainly was the case with Ed Daniels of Nexstar-owned New Orleans ABC affiliate WGNO, who passed away at 67 Friday. Social media lit up with tributes for him from local media members, team figures, and teams:

A very sad day. Pray for the family. WGNO sports director, CCS contributor Ed Daniels dies at 67 https://t.co/SphB1huw6k @CCSdaily — Ken Trahan (@kentrahan) August 16, 2024

This is heartbreaking. Ed Daniels was the first person I sat next to in the Saints press box back in 2021. Made me feel welcomed the moment I sat down. My thoughts are with his family & WGNO. He will be so missed. https://t.co/uN8446Lqiv — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) August 16, 2024

Every high school stadium in Louisiana should have its lights turned on Friday night as a tribute to Ed Daniels.

What a legend.

Friday nights won’t be the same. Rest In Peace to one of the best in the business…… https://t.co/vYHmFGoHqG — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) August 16, 2024

No one loved NOLA sports more than Ed Daniels. He welcomed me to this town and showed me immediate kindness. A fierce champion of Tulane who was always a joy to see. An enormous loss. Thank you to the godfather of New Orleans sports. https://t.co/Uq3NfNeIZp — Corey Gloor (@CoreyGloor) August 16, 2024

A very sad day for New Orleans, and tragic for the Daniels family. Ed was an original, and an institution in New Orleans sports media. He will be missed by all of us. https://t.co/VjQkQFASVe — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 16, 2024

I will miss joking around with, doing impressions with & telling old stories with Ed Daniels in the press box & at other sporting events. Ed was all about hard work & service, not ego or self promotion. A true Louisiana media icon & even better man. Today is a very sad day. — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 17, 2024

Want to know who Ed Daniels was? He asked someone for my number and called to check on us after my wife’s diagnosis. Just wanted to know if he could help somehow. Such sad news. https://t.co/l5Xtm1LUMk — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) August 16, 2024

Obviously I’m not related to Ed Daniels, but this man saved my personal and professional life. He gave a kid who went a year without a job a second chance at his career and has been instrumental in my mental well being becoming so much better. I know how much he was looking… pic.twitter.com/dLMDGqeZb8 — Jared Paul Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) August 16, 2024

Heartbreaking news today…Losing Ed Daniels is an absolutely crushing blow. In my short time here at Tulane he was so good to me, our program and my family. I just really really liked and appreciated him. I will miss Ed tremendously…Thank you Ed pic.twitter.com/aok1wSZO6g — Jay Uhlman (@jezk1010) August 16, 2024

A true titan in local sports journalism 💪 Just terrible, sad news 😞 Ed Daniels 1957-2024

🙏🙏🙏https://t.co/aIU1UAcvaJ — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) August 16, 2024

Doggedness and relentlessness defined longtime broadcaster Ed Daniels like few others The Longtime WGNO sports director’s reach was as vast as the indefatigable work ethic that defined him Story by @JohnDeShazier https://t.co/ULp08NvQrA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 16, 2024

The entire Tulane Athletics family mourns the passing of @WGNOtv Sports Director Ed Daniels. Ed played such a tremendous role in the coverage of so many New Orleanians over the course of his more than 40 years in the market. His dedication to telling the stories of the Green… pic.twitter.com/67ob2ZZQzP — Tulane Green Wave (@TulaneAthletics) August 16, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans are saddened by the passing of longtime New Orleans sports personality Ed Daniels. Ed was one of the longest-tenured members of the media in our market, covering the Saints for over 40 years and covering the Pelicans (formerly Hornets) since they began… pic.twitter.com/Ues3yZ9Q7K — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 16, 2024

It is a sad day in New Orleans sports. Ed leaves a legacy that has positively impacted many people. I will miss our on and off the record conversations. https://t.co/QDBZh8adYL — Jon Sumrall (@CoachJonSumrall) August 16, 2024

LSU mourns the loss of Ed Daniels. A true professional who was more than a member of the media, he was a dear friend. pic.twitter.com/xJweBXJoqe — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) August 16, 2024

The CrescentCitySports.com piece linked above from Lenny Vangilder helps cover some of Daniels’ life and work:

Daniels’ primary home was television, where he spent more than 40 years coming into the homes of New Orleans sports fans – first at WDSU-TV and the last 33 years at WGNO-TV, where he would become the station’s first and, until now, only sports director. In 1992, just after Daniels’ arrival at WGNO – which was still an independent station at the time – he launched Friday Night Football, the first-of-its-kind show in New Orleans focusing on highlights of that night’s games. Hall of fame coach J.T. Curtis has served as co-host and analyst on FNF since the show’s inception. Never afraid to express an opinion, Daniels was a sports columnist for the Clarion Herald for nearly two decades – where he took over the columnist space of his one-time boss at WDSU, Buddy Diliberto – and served as a regular contributor to Crescent City Sports and its previous iterations since their launch in 2008. On radio, he spent his Saturday mornings for the better part of three decades co-hosting the Three Tailgaters show on a variety of frequencies – most recently at 106.1 The Ticket – with his high school and college classmate, Ken Trahan. Additionally, he served a stint as a radio analyst for Saints preseason games, New Orleans Night Arena Football games and University of New Orleans men’s basketball broadcasts.

And the NewOrleansSaints.com piece there from John DeShazier sums up some of the impact Daniels made in New Orleans, especially in televising high school football:

There was a doggedness and relentlessness that defined Daniels like few others, a fire that burned throughout a distinguished professional career as a television sports reporter/anchor/director and was the driving force behind the trend-setting high school football show, “Friday Night Football,” which began in 1992 and generated spinoffs throughout the state. …”I have never worked with anybody who worked harder, or cared more, than Ed,” said WWL-TV sports director Doug Mouton. “Ed always put doing the best he could on TV ahead of everything. He was a professional every minute that I knew him. “No one cared more than Ed. And I’ll also say, I was in those early meetings when we were starting ‘Friday Night Football,’ and it was 100 percent Ed’s brainchild. And I was in those meetings when people told us a high school football show will never work in New Orleans. And 33 years later Ed continued to make that thing work. Ed’s been one of the great proponents of high school sports in New Orleans over the last 30 years. The high school sporting world will miss Ed in a huge way.”

But, as the tributes above show, Daniels was an incredible figure for college and professional sports in the state of Louisiana as well. And he’ll certainly be missed. Our thoughts go out to all his family and friends.

