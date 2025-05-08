Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Changes are continuing to occur at FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

On Thursday, longtime on-air reporter Trevor Thompson confirmed to The Detroit News that his position had been eliminated by the regional sports network. Thompson had been with the company throughout multiple changes in ownership and names since 2000, most recently covering the Red Wings and Tigers for the Main Street Sports Group-owned outlet.

According to The Detroit News, his time as a full-time employee came to an end at the conclusion of the Red Wings’ regular season.

“I prefer to talk about it at a later date,” Thompson told The News.

News of Thompson’s departure from FanDuel Sports Network Detroit came one day after longtime broadcaster Mickey York announced he had also been let go by the Motor City-based RSN. As was the case with Thompson, the company had eliminated York’s position, doing so at the conclusion of the Pistons’ season.

“Some personal news: After 25 years with Fox/Bally/Fan Duel Sports Network my position has been eliminated. The Detroit Tigers are going in a different direction with their broadcasts and regretfully I will no longer be a part of those productions. I’m not sure what’s next,” York wrote on X.

“Hope I haven’t done my last show in Detroit, but for now I would like to say thanks for allowing me into your homes and sporting lives. As a sports crazy kid growing up in the suburbs of Detroit it’s been an opportunity beyond my wildest dreams and I never took it for granted,” he continued.

Hope I haven’t done my last show in Detroit, but for now I would like to say thanks for allowing me into your homes and sporting lives. As a sports crazy kid growing up in the suburbs of Detroit it’s been an opportunity beyond my wildest dreams and I never took it for granted. I — Mickey York (@MickeyYorkTV) May 6, 2025

Considering that neither Thompson nor York’s exits are isolated incidents, it will be worth monitoring whether similar moves follow at FanDuel Sports Network, be it in Detroit or elsewhere. Currently, the RSN possesses a presence in 15 different markets, while possessing the media rights for 30 teams across the NBA, NHL and MLB.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Despite the layoffs, FanDuel Sports Network appears to be doing well from a business standpoint. Earlier this week, Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal reported that the RSN has doubled its subscribers over the course of the last eight weeks and is currently on pace to hit one million subs by the end of 2025.