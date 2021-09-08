The Bally Sports regional networks have been making some notable hires both on-air and digitally. Their latest significant addition is Treavor Scales, most recently an ESPN on-air host and personality (for the past six years, part of his past eight years at the company; he started there as a crewing coordinator). Scales is now joining Bally Sports South and Southeast to host pre-game and post-game shows for both MLB’s Atlanta Braves and the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. Here’s more on that from a release:

Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast announced the addition of Treavor Scales (@TreavorScales) as the host of the networks’ Braves LIVE and Hawks LIVE pre- and postgame shows. Scales’ first appearance on Bally Sports South will be during Braves LIVE, Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves game. “Landing this position is a dream come true in a myriad of different ways,” said Scales. “Coming back home to cover the Braves and Hawks for Bally Sports and continue the precedent set by Jerome Jurenovich is an honor. It is a joyous occasion to be able to work with the personalities we have here and to contribute my own personality to these fun and informative shows.” …“Sports are meant to be fun and Treavor is big time fun,” said Jeff Genthner, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Southeast. “He has great energy, local knowledge and a home-grown passion for Atlanta’s teams.”

Scales’ ESPN work included hosting SportsNation on ESPN+, appearing across other ESPN platforms on SportsCenter on Snapchat, Roll The Tape, What’s Good, and The College Football Show. He signed off from ESPN on Aug. 9. He also grew up in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and went to Dunwoody High School in Dunwoody, Georgia, so he has some local connections to the Braves and Hawks. And given how much ESPN has emphasized these various digital initiatives, perhaps especially including SportsCenter on Snapchat, it’s interesting to see one of the notable figures leaving for a RSN role. Here’s what Scales posted about this move on Twitter:

ending the hiatus #onhere with a lil career update — i’m home. this doesn’t happen without the support of SO many people, and i’ll be forever grateful for each and every one of you. with that being said, let’s go to work!! https://t.co/LlIAbDtUrK — Treavor Scales (@TreavorScales) September 8, 2021

It will be interesting to see how Scales does with Bally Sports, and how ESPN replaces the various roles he held there.

[Bally Sports]