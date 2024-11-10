Photo Credit: Portland Trail Blazers

Brian Wheeler, the longtime radio voice of the Portland Trail Blazers, passed away Friday after a long illness. He was 62.

The team issued a statement on his death Saturday.

“His love for the game and passion for the Trail Blazers came through in every radio call, making each play a thrill for every listener tuning in,” the statement read.

Nicknamed “Wheels,” Wheeler served as the Trail Blazers play-by-play announcer for 21 seasons, from 1998 through 2019. His iconic catchphrase, “Boom-Shaka-Laka,” became an enduring part of his image, as did his closing after every Portland win: “And once again we can say: It’s a great day to be a Blazer!”

Wheeler was also on the call for some of the iconic moments in franchise history, including this Damian Lillard dagger.

rest in peace brian wheeler ❤️ some of the most iconic calls in blazers history, your voice and impact will live forever #RIPCITY pic.twitter.com/ddp8K2D9aT — ben 🦦 (@_bengelo_) November 9, 2024



The Los Angeles area native grew up influenced by broadcast legends Vin Scully and Chick Hearn. Before arriving in Portland, he played in the NBA in Sacramento, Seattle, and Chicago.

Portland fans and Wheeler’s friends paid tribute to him upon news of his passing.

The Portland Trail Blazers announce the passing of former radio announcer Brian Wheeler on Friday. Wheeler, better known as “Wheels,” served as the radio voice of the Trail Blazers for 21 seasons from 1998-2019. Rest in Peace my friend. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 9, 2024

Heartbroken to hear the news about Portland Trail Blazers legend Brian Wheeler. The voice of the Blazers to an entire generation myself included. Enjoy what is at least to me, is his most iconic call.

R.I.P. Wheels. pic.twitter.com/WxHwS0Vp02 — Sam (@samuel101ts) November 9, 2024

All of us at 1080 The Fan join Rip City in mourning the passing of legendary Trail Blazers voice, Brian Wheeler. Rest in peace, Wheels. pic.twitter.com/63O9TLLXtb — 1080 The FAN (@1080TheFAN) November 9, 2024

RIP Brian “Wheels” Wheeler. Radio Legend. “It’s a GREAT day to be a Blazer” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q7B5WJWRMx — Mr. Portland (@Mr_Portland) November 9, 2024

Brian Wheeler, the long-time voice of our Portland Trail Blazers, has unfortunately passed away after battling an illness. We extend our condolences and love to his friends, family, and those he impacted through his impeccable work. pic.twitter.com/B4gNgUXe3o — 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙯𝙚𝙧 𝙂𝙖𝙣𝙜 (@Blazer_Gang) November 9, 2024



[NBA.com]