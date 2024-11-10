Longtime Portland Trail Blazers announcer Brian Wheeler has died at age 62. Photo Credit: Portland Trail Blazers
Brian Wheeler, the longtime radio voice of the Portland Trail Blazers, passed away Friday after a long illness. He was 62.

The team issued a statement on his death Saturday.

“His love for the game and passion for the Trail Blazers came through in every radio call, making each play a thrill for every listener tuning in,” the statement read.

Nicknamed “Wheels,” Wheeler served as the Trail Blazers play-by-play announcer for 21 seasons, from 1998 through 2019. His iconic catchphrase, “Boom-Shaka-Laka,” became an enduring part of his image, as did his closing after every Portland win: “And once again we can say: It’s a great day to be a Blazer!”

Wheeler was also on the call for some of the iconic moments in franchise history, including this Damian Lillard dagger.


The Los Angeles area native grew up influenced by broadcast legends Vin Scully and Chick Hearn. Before arriving in Portland, he played in the NBA in Sacramento, Seattle, and Chicago.

Portland fans and Wheeler’s friends paid tribute to him upon news of his passing.


