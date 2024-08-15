Apr 12, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) reacts with teammate forward Justin Minaya (24) after dunking the basketball during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers have cut ties with ROOT Sports Northwest, the latest blow for that regional sports network.

The NBA team sent out a statement Wednesday announcing its decision.

“Trail Blazers basketball will no longer air on ROOT Sports, but we thank ROOT Sports for years of great partnership,” the statement, which was shared by Danny Marang of 1080 in Portland, read. “An exciting announcement on the future television home of Blazers basketball will be made soon.”

The Portland Trail Blazers are moving on from ROOT Sports



The Trail Blazers had been under contract with the RSN through the 2024-25 season, indicating some sort of buyout has been agreed upon.

The Seattle Mariners hold 100% ownership of ROOT Sports, following Warner Bros. decision to divest its 29% share last year.

The Mariners are now the last sports broadcast property on ROOT. The NHL’s Seattle Kraken announced in April they are moving their games from ROOT to Tegna-owned KONG beginning in the 2024-25 season.

Portland sports insider John Canzano reported the news had been rumored for weeks, and called it an “excellent development.” He also noted the team is in “active negotiations” for a new broadcast partner.

Trail Blazers ditching ROOT Sports. Have heard murmurs on this for weeks. Excellent development. Team in “active negotiations” with new partner, per source. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 14, 2024

This is just the latest blow to a Regional Sports Network (RSN), a format that has seen its business model collapse in recent years. Mariners owner John Stanton reportedly met with ROOT staffers in December and hinted at possible job cuts. Given the subsequent loss of the Kraken and now the Trail Blazers, the situation is more dire.

As for what’s next, Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report detailed that the Trail Blazers are “moving to an over-the-air model to make their games more accessible to fans.”

