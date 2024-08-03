Jim Weber, longtime voice of the Toledo Mud Hens, has passed away.

Jim Weber, the play-by-play announcer for more than 6,000 consecutive Toledo Mud Hens games in a career spanning 50 years, has died, the team announced Friday.

“Jim Weber will forever be synonymous with Toledo Mud Hens baseball,” Mud Hens VP and GM Erik Ibsen said in a statement. “He was a complete icon, a legend in his field and a good friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and had the pleasure of listening to him call games for nearly 50 years.”

The Mud Hens are saddened to share the passing of longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Weber. The “Voice of the Mud Hens” for 49 years, Jim Weber will be remembered for not only his accomplishments in broadcasting, but also his love for Mud Hens baseball. Our thoughts and prayers… pic.twitter.com/aVqnrwhVR1 — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) August 2, 2024



Weber got his start with the Triple-A team, a longtime Detroit Tigers affiliate, on April 12, 1975. He became a jack-of-all-trades with the organization, with his duties including coordinating the team’s travel. In the booth, he became beloved for his storytelling, playful personality and sense of humor. All that developed as part of a coping mechanism to get him through the team’s struggles back in the day.

“If things aren’t going well, I’ll start some kind of crap, you know. Get everybody laughing,” Weber told MILB.com in 2018. “People want to know how I can go through so many bad years. I mean, at one point there were, like, 15 or 20 in a row when we didn’t win anything. Eh, we still have fun. You find the good stuff and there’s always stories. … I’m just trying to keep it interesting. Find the humor and have fun with it.”

Fans and colleagues paid tribute to the “Voice of the Mud Hens” on social media.

A one of a kind talent behind the microphone. Hens fans will miss the narrator of Toledo baseball. https://t.co/gMhYtiDMkL — Rob Powers (@RobPowersTV) August 2, 2024

That’s…a real punch to the gut. I’ve so enjoyed getting to know him over the last decade. Just a lovely, lovely man. 💔 💔 💔 https://t.co/tlwQTnhPqQ — Mason Lowry (@MLowryBCSN) August 2, 2024

My heart goes out to my friends in Toledo. I know that Jim made an enormous impact on everyone, especially those who worked closely with him. He popped over to the rink quite a few times when we were in town, and he was an absolute joy to speak with. https://t.co/7v2bYR7y8d — DJ Abisalih (@Deej_HockeyPXP) August 2, 2024

This is…just…devastating. I can not think of my great early days covering SWB without thinking of Jim Weber. A throwback to a different era in MILB. A character in the most genuine sense of the word. The IL will never be the same without him. https://t.co/9hBmeTQxpO — Donnie Collins (@DonnieCollinsTT) August 2, 2024

Our hearts go out to the entire @MudHens organization with the loss of a true legend in the game, Jim Weber! A tough day for the International League, Minor League Baseball and anyone who loves the game as much as he did! 💔 https://t.co/SGmxkZ1u3y — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 2, 2024



