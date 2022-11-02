The Houston Astros had a rough night Tuesday as they lost 7-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies to go down 2-1 in the World Series. The local voice of the Astros saw things a different way as he got to connect with his legendary broadcaster father one more time.

Todd Kalas does play-by-play for the Astros on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and because all games this late in the season are nationally televised, he got to casually take in the game as a spectator instead of being on-the-clock.

Philadelphia is also where Todd’s father Harry Kalas made a name for himself as a broadcaster. In his 38 years with the Phillies, Harry’s voice resonated with the biggest moments of the team’s history, including their last World Series triumph in 2008. Harry would also sing the Frank Sinatra hit “High Hopes” and it’s now sung by those at Citizens Bank Park when the Phil’s win as a tribute.

So when the Phillies won, it might have been a bit rough for Todd professionally, but personally he saw a silver lining as it was an opportunity to sing “High Hopes” with his father, whose rendition aired over the PA system.

Only good thing about last night’s 7-0 L was getting to sing along again with Dad. #HighHopes pic.twitter.com/R3EJkQSyh3 — Todd Kalas (@RealToddKalas) November 2, 2022

That’s a pretty sweet moment regardless of what happened in the game. The Astros and Phillies square off Wednesday night in Game 4 and Astros fans will be hoping for a different result compared to the night before.

[@RealToddKalas]