Photo Credit: FanDuel Sports Network North

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown got red hot to start Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, stunning T-Wolves TV announcers Michael Grady and Jim Petersen.

Brown has struggled this season from 3-point territory, hitting 23.1% of his shots entering the day. But he opened the game’s scoring with a 3-pointer. In the FanDuel Sports Network North booth, Petersen explained Brown’s recent issues shooting the ball.

“Jaylen Brown has not shot the ball great from outside the arc,” Petersen observed in his role as analyst. “You look at his shot chart, Michael, it is not good.”

Then Brown hit another 3-pointer less than a minute later.

“C’mon,” Petersen said.

“Career lows this season for Jaylen Brown,” Grady said.

“Literally, from that spot on the floor, he’s 4-for-23 this season, 17%,” Petersen said.

Exactly 12 seconds later, the Celtics got the ball to Brown coming down the floor and he drained a shot from 24 feet.

“Early heat check, my goodness!” Grady said.

“Oooh oooh man,” Petersen added.

A minute later, Brown hit another 3.

“Oh my,” Grady said.

“Unbelievable,” Petersen said. “Coming into this game, literally, I would give him that shot.”

And then, 20 seconds later, Brown had the ball once again, this time with four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert right in his face.

Grady on the call: “Jaylen Brown, hot hand, iso on Gobert, fires … again!”

“Seven of 27 from that part of the floor coming into this game, 25.9%. Unbelievable,” Petersen said, as if mere numbers could explain what seemed to be wizardry on the part of Brown during that stretch.

Minnesota’s broadcast crew was having a hard time coping with Jaylen Brown’s fast start today 😂 pic.twitter.com/YkM6OCinu7 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 25, 2024



Brown hit five 3-pointers in the space of 2:22 in that span, leaving the two T-Wolves announcers almost at a loss for words. The Celtics star finished with 29 points as Boston won, 107-105.

[Taylor Snow on X, Photo Credit: FanDuel Sports Network North]