San Diego Padres TV play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo isn’t superstitious.

Or at least he doesn’t believe the old baseball adage that you’re not supposed to mention a pitcher is throwing a no-hitter. Orsillo ignored that in the Padres game against the Washington Nationals Thursday. When Dylan Cease finished the eighth inning with a no-hitter intact, Orsillo boldly stated that fact.

“Dylan Cease has not allowed a hit through the first eight innings in Washington today,” he announced.

That did not jinx Cease, or upset the baseball gods, as Cease completed his no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Nats, giving Orsillo a chance to make one of the most exciting calls an MLB announcer can make.

“Abrams to right field, Johnson coming in — he makes the catch!” Orsillo called on Padres.TV. “No hits for the Nats! Dylan Cease throws a no-hitter! The second no-hitter in Padres history! There will be a sea of San Diegans celebrating back home today!”


Jesse Agler had a similarly thrilling call on 97.3 The Fan: “Johnson coming on, he’s got it and the ball game is over! Dylan Cease has no-hit the Washington Nationals. On a rainy Thursday in DC, the Padres will celebrate! They have mobbed Cease on the infield!


Oh, the next time someone mentions the traditional “talking about a no-hitter is bad luck” advice, show them this clip of Orsillo tempting fate with Cease’s no-no Thursday.


