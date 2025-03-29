Screengrab: YES Network

Dave Sims is in his first season as the New York Yankees radio play-by-play voice, and just three games into his run he witnessed the Bronx Bombers make MLB history Saturday.

The Yankees hammered the Milwaukee Brewers 20-9, but watching the early innings, it seemed New York might score 40. The first three Yankees batters homered, on three consecutive pitches, an MLB first. And the Yankees bashed seven home runs through three innings, another MLB record.

By the third inning, the Yankees were on cruise control, and when second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered to make it 13-3, Sims called it out.

“Oh, look at this, by Jazz, deep to right-center field! That’s out of here!” Sims announced. “Another clean-out for the Yankees! They’re killing Milwaukee! It’s 13-3!”

Sims, who replaced fan favorite John Sterling in New York’s radio booth this year after 18 seasons with the Seattle Mariners, had to wonder if it was always this much fun to be a Yankees announcer.

As Chisholm rounded the bases, longtime Yankees radio analyst Suzyn Waldman reminded him he isn’t in Seattle anymore.

“You’re not going to know what to do with this,” Waldman said. “Your old team didn’t score 13 runs in a month.”

“Don’t rub it in. Be nice,” Sims said.

“Welcome to the New York Yankees, Dave Sims,” Waldman concluded.

The Yankees finished with nine home runs, one short of the MLB record for a game. Aaron Judge hit three of those. Even veteran Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay couldn’t hide his surprise at Saturday’s power display.