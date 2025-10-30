Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks fan favorite Steve Novak is going to be back in New Yorkers’ lives starting this fall.

In a move announced Thursday, Novak will join MSG Networks’ Knicks coverage in a hybrid role, working on studio shows and calling games throughout the season.

Novak played two seasons in New York, including for the last Knicks team to make the second round until Jalen Brunson took the team to new heights more recently. Now, Novak will be on-air as the Knicks attempt to break through back into the NBA Finals this season as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

“There’s no place like it! The city, this franchise,” Novak said in a statement to Awful Announcing. “I was honored to wear the jersey and can’t wait to call games for the team I love.”

Novak will serve as the primary fill-in for the legendary Walt “Clyde” Frazier this season. The sharpshooter will also work in the studio for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Another former Knicks fan favorite, Jamal Crawford, filled a similar role for the 2024-25 season before departing for NBC Sports.

With many changes to NBA broadcasting as part of the league’s new 11-year media rights deals, which start this season, opportunities abound for young analysts like Novak. In many cases, networks are looking for newcomers in big markets who can call big games when hiring part-time announcers for regular-season games.

After a stint at FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Novak makes a big leap to the heart of Manhattan for a big Knicks season.