Sideline reporters do some of the journalism work that others don’t. And if that includes a trip to the bathroom or two and having Tums for dessert, then so be it.

SNY’s Steve Gelbs made headlines Sunday as he bravely went to a place that few others have on live broadcasts before. And that’s because one of the keys to his job is to give everyone a sense of place for those who weren’t in Cincinnati for the Reds-Mets series.

If Steve Gelbs misses the next few games against the Braves, you can point to this as the reason why… pic.twitter.com/dBVZPT3oVe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2024

“I don’t want to oversell it or overdo it, but I think we’ve found maybe the most vile thing that we’ve experienced in nearly two decades on the air,” began Gelbs. “This is a vending machine right outside the truck. I know everyone’s really into the new food offerings (at Great American Ballpark) and all the ballparks, but they don’t really seem to care about our crew.”

This “vile” vending machine dispenses burritos, hamburgers, chili cheese dogs and even tuna fish. But Gelbs, a seasoned journalist, has never witnessed a soul use it. Driven by curiosity — and perhaps a desire to inform his viewers — he decided to investigate for himself.

“I didn’t want the guys in our truck to experience this,” Gelbs added.

Gelbs opted for a cheeseburger, a chicken salad sandwich, and a chicken, rice, and cheese burrito. Interestingly, the burrito was the only item he chose to heat up in the machine. Before taking a bite, Gelbs pointed out that the microwaved vending machine burrito boasted a staggering list of over 90 ingredients.

Gary Cohen and Ron Darling couldn’t believe that this is what Gelbs chose to do for an in-game update. But it was the series finale for Sunday’s Mets-Reds series, and he had already talked about Jonathan India growing up a Mets fan, and so on. So, this episode of investigative journalism would have to suffice.

“Oh, Steve. Steve, what are you doing?” asked Cohen. “I mean, this harkens back to Kramer eating that one wrinkled hot dog in the vintage movie theater.”

Leave it to the New York Mets play-by-play voice to make a timely Seinfeld reference.

Unlike Kramer, whose experience led to a strong aversion, Gelbs did not find the ingredients particularly off-putting, and he kept fighting through bites as he was reminded he’d be having to get on a plane after Sunday’s game.

The Mets begin a four-game series in Atlanta on Monday.

“Did you check the expiration date? I know you checked the ingredients,” asked Darling.

“I did. Apparently April 13, but I can’t make out the year,” Gelbs replied.

With that impressive list of 90 ingredients, this burrito’s shelf life might even outlast Gelbs’ career as a sideline reporter.

“Steve, you’re like Magellan,” Cohen said. “You’re a true explorer.”

Gelbs ventured where few journalists dare: the uncharted territory of Great American Ballpark’s TV truck vending machines. One can only hope this intrepid expedition won’t sideline him during the Mets’ upcoming series in Atlanta. After all, there’s a limit to even Tums’ power against a vending machine burrito with an unknown pedigree and over 90 ingredients.

