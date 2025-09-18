Credit: ESPN

It hasn’t taken long for former SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett to make himself busy after ESPN decided to end the West Coast edition of its flagship news show earlier this year.

The longtime SportsCenter anchor recently launched a new show with his old ESPN buddy, Neil Everett, which debuted earlier this month. Their program will run on Twitch as well as traditional podcast platforms. He also began a job as host of the New Orleans Saints’ pregame studio show this season. And now, Verrett is adding a couple more job titles.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, Verrett is joining FanDuel Sports Network to serve as a pregame and postgame host for the Los Angeles Clippers. The move reunites him with longtime ESPN boss Norby Williamson, who joined the FanDuel-branded regional sports networks earlier this year after nearly 40 years at the Worldwide Leader.

In addition to hosting Clippers broadcasts, Verrett will also have a weekday show that airs across the FanDuel Sports Networks, similar to the distribution arrangement Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. currently have for their show. Verrett’s new show will help build out a budding studio lineup for FanDuel Sports Network.

Stan Verrett told Awful Announcing back in May that he didn’t want to retire, but he also did not want to move back to Bristol in order to continue working at ESPN. Thus, the split was amicable. And it seems there’s no shortage of opportunities out there as he remains one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.