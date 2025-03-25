Brian McKenna Photo Credit: KSDK
Brian McKenna, a longtime St. Louis sportscaster who became known for his charity work and more, died Saturday at age 61.

According to KSDK in St. Louis, McKenna’s body was discovered around 1 a.m. Saturday morning at Hampton Avenue and Nottingham Avenue after police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car. McKenna lived nearby.

The driver involved in the incident remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

McKenna spent more than two decades as a sports radio host on KFNS 590 The Fan. He was also a regular guest on KSDK’s “Sports Plus” show. Yet he became an iconic figure in the community beyond those sports roles, emceeing a wide range of charity events. He also served as the brand ambassador for the St. Louis Hero Network, a nonprofit organization to support hiring and the businesses of local first responders and military families.

He had also won a highly publicized battle with cancer. The St. Louis community raised more than $125,000 to help his fight.

“My favorite saying in life is, your vibe attracts your tribe. If I am putting out this type of vibe, I am the luckiest man on the face of the earth,” McKenna said about the fundraising effort (via KSDK).

The St. Louis community has been paying tribute to McKenna on social media.

