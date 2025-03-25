Photo Credit: KSDK

Brian McKenna, a longtime St. Louis sportscaster who became known for his charity work and more, died Saturday at age 61.

According to KSDK in St. Louis, McKenna’s body was discovered around 1 a.m. Saturday morning at Hampton Avenue and Nottingham Avenue after police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car. McKenna lived nearby.

The driver involved in the incident remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

McKenna spent more than two decades as a sports radio host on KFNS 590 The Fan. He was also a regular guest on KSDK’s “Sports Plus” show. Yet he became an iconic figure in the community beyond those sports roles, emceeing a wide range of charity events. He also served as the brand ambassador for the St. Louis Hero Network, a nonprofit organization to support hiring and the businesses of local first responders and military families.

He had also won a highly publicized battle with cancer. The St. Louis community raised more than $125,000 to help his fight.

“My favorite saying in life is, your vibe attracts your tribe. If I am putting out this type of vibe, I am the luckiest man on the face of the earth,” McKenna said about the fundraising effort (via KSDK).

The St. Louis community has been paying tribute to McKenna on social media.

Saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Brian McKenna, a beloved voice in St. Louis radio. His personality and contributions to the STL airwaves will be deeply missed. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult timehttps://t.co/3rlVmMkw0T — Congressman Wesley Bell (@RepWesleyBellMO) March 23, 2025

Rest In Peace Brian my friend, and former radio colleague. You were a stand up kind hearted soul. Labeling this a tragedy is an understatement. Wishing love to your family and friends. You are already greatly missed. https://t.co/5ehkwi8XFk — Evan Makovsky (@evanmakovsky) March 23, 2025

The last ten times Brian McKenna came to our radio station it was to promote a charity. That is exactly how he lived his life: helping others.Anybody who knew him loved him.He will be missed! pic.twitter.com/gCmVK2gw4V — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) March 22, 2025