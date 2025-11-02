Credit: Fox

The Toronto Blue Jays were oh so close to securing their first World Series since 1993, but ultimately fell short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-inning Game 7 thriller on Saturday.

But Canadian fans that chose to watch the Edmonton Oilers game instead of the World Series on Saturday night may have temporarily been fooled into thinking the Blue Jays won.

“The Blue Jays have just won the World Series! Or no! They’re calling him out at home!” ⚾️🏒🎙️😬 pic.twitter.com/wUooZ63pHm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2025

“The Blue Jays have just won the World Series!” Oilers announcer Jack Michaels bellowed out as the Edmonton home crowd broke into a loud cheer, presumably watching Game 7 on the video board. “Or no! They’re calling him out at home!” he said, correcting himself a few moments later.

The Oilers broadcast team, and the fans at Rogers Place in Edmonton, honestly reacted like the rest of the world after seeing this bang-bang play at the plate. In that moment, it appeared as if the Blue Jays had just won the World Series.

The ultimate game of inches 😱 pic.twitter.com/pcSa3Zh83I — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

It’s a play that won’t soon be forgotten in the city of Toronto, as the Blue Jays came just inches away from securing a championship.

On the bright side, there’s likely not too many people that were tuned into the Oilers game in the first place. At least, not as many people as usual, since the Blue Jays were playing at the exact same time. So far, Canadian viewership for this World Series has been historically strong, and that was probably the case during a winner-take-all Game 7 as well.