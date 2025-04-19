Credit: SNY

We write a lot about the New York Mets’ broadcast booth, and with good reason.

Our readers have made it clear that this is the gold standard for local broadcasts in Major League Baseball. Gary Cohen is the maestro. Keith Hernandez brings the hitting. Ron Darling brings the pitching. And Cohen brings the balance. Each voice complements the others, never crowding the moment, constantly elevating it.

But what often goes unsaid is just how good the production behind all of it is.

TV broadcasts tend to go unnoticed when they’re done right. The game appears seamless, the replays crisp, the emotion captured at just the right beat. We take that for granted. But when SNY gives us a peek behind the curtain? It becomes clear just how much of an art form this really is, and how much credit is due to John DeMarsico and the rest of the crew in the truck.

Sometimes their work quietly flies under the radar. It’s impossible to ignore other times, like after Francisco Lindor’s walk-off solo shot on Friday night. DeMarsico and the SNY production crew went viral again — and rightfully so. The perfectly timed shots. The cinematic framing. The “CRRRRRAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSHHHHHHHHHHHH” of it all.

A look into SNY’s truck during Francisco Lindor’s game-winning home run. pic.twitter.com/ni6UMyAtXz https://t.co/aifd0DeM4F — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 19, 2025

It just goes to show how little we really know about what goes on behind the scenes — the constant chaos, the precision, the vision behind every frame. There were a lot of cuts in that clip, but DeMarsico has been doing this for a while. He’s a film junkie, and rarely are baseball games compared to cinematic masterpieces, but credit where it’s due. That was art. And the fact that they shared it so openly makes it all the more impressive.

Fans and film buffs alike on social media pointed out just how rare this level of direction is on a local baseball broadcast. You can feel the respect, not just for the moment, but for the work that went into building it. It’s one thing to feel something watching a walk-off home run. It’s another thing to realize someone designed that feeling.

When folks on here say shout-out to the cameraman, you wouldn’t be seeing what you’re seeing without the director calling the shots https://t.co/wwi4UcCZFK — Christmas Dangerous 🎄 (@ChristmasGonzo) April 19, 2025

This is such an awesome video & one of the biggest things that goes unnoticed & doesn’t get enough love in sports. The camera crew & production side making moments like this live forever especially with the people at home. We owe them a lot as sports fans #LGM https://t.co/1IB7pf72z6 — Juan RC 🇵🇷 (@elclass_king) April 19, 2025

This is mind boggling. You forget that it’s one person’s vision that is giving us these spine tingling unforgettable moments. https://t.co/LO8WtNmcPZ — Heidi MacDonald (@Comixace) April 19, 2025

This is nothing short of astounding https://t.co/TLQ68T9w1X — Sam Lebowitz (@SamLebowitz_) April 19, 2025

I find this both fascinating, impressive and stressful. — Chris Klemmer (@ChrisKlemmer) April 19, 2025

Admittedly SNY’s director is really good. Their camera cutting is notably better than most other local casts. https://t.co/H7hT5tQ37J — TJ (@TJHitchings) April 19, 2025

SNY is one of the only broadcasts that regularly pulls back the curtain like this, giving fans a glimpse inside the production truck. It shows the calls, the chaos, and the controlled brilliance it takes to make these moments go viral.

That’s rare. That’s awesome. And that’s why they’re at the top of the game.