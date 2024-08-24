SNY Kidcaster SNY Kidcaster Kingston Nahm-Korn offered some broadcasting advice. Photo Credit: SNY
Many 9 year olds are still mastering multiplication and memorizing U.S. state capitals.

Kingston Nahm-Korn is already mastering the art of MLB broadcasting.

The New York City fourth-grader won this year’s SNY “Kidcaster” competition and got to announce one inning of Monday night’s game between the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles.

Nahm-Korn earned rave reviews for his work in the booth. And he earned more big-league media experience Friday with an appearance on MLB Network’s MLB Central.

“Ron Darling (SNY analyst) said you’re the best ‘Kidcaster’ he’s ever seen,” show host Lauren Shehadi told Nahm-Korn. “How did you get so good, Kingston?”

“I just tried to practice and I practiced and practiced and eventually got really good,” Nahm-Korn said.

Nahm-Korn also offered some sage advice for aspiring broadcasters.

“Don’t eat too much before announcing and don’t be a fan in the booth,” he told the show.


Nahm-Korn got in a little dig at Mets star Pete Alonso after he advanced from second to third on a ground out during Monday’s game.

“He’s not too fast. But he’s faster than a real polar bear,” Nahm-Korn said, referencing the slugger’s nickname.

“We have had so many amazing kids, but Kingston Nahm-Korn was the best,” Darling told The New York Post. “Not only his play-by-play calls, but his humor on air and with us in the booth. Just an amazing kid.”

