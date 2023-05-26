Whether you’re a New York Mets fan or not, one of the best parts of tuning into an SNY broadcast is you never know what Keith Hernandez might do or say.

It just so happens that during the series between the Mets and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the SNY booth was right next to that of Marquee Sports Network. During the final game of the series between the two National League ball clubs, Hernandez pulled back the curtain between the two booths, as Mets play-by-play voice Gary Cohen pointed out Cubs broadcasters Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jim Deshaies and Joe Girardi.

Before Cohen could finish his thought, Hernandez decided to knock on the glass and waved to Sciambi, who waved right back.

“Boog bought in,” Cohen said. “He decided that he wanted to be on the broadcast.”

Sciambi then made faces at the Mets booth when Cohen told him through the glass that he was on TV.

And to add more laughter to the whole ordeal, Hernandez decided to re-tape the curtain with neon green duct tape, much to the amusement of Cohen.

Keith did a splendid job with the tape ? pic.twitter.com/6JUiN6t4h4 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 26, 2023

Later that evening, Sciambi responded to a Mets fan on Twitter who said they love the SNY booth. It seems like he shares that sentiment and it’s why even during Wednesday’s game, in which the Mets handed the Cubs a 10-1 loss, each side was able to have fun with one another.

Me too — Jon Sciambi (@BoogSciambi) May 26, 2023

And it’s not just Sciambi. The SNY booth is universally loved by Mets fans, who hate any broadcast that takes them away from getting to hear Cohen, Hernandez and Ron Darling on the call on SportsNet New York. It all starts with Cohen, who was inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018 and is set to be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame, along with Howard Johnson, Al Leiter and fellow broadcaster Howie Rose in a pregame ceremony before the Mets’ June 3 game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

So, as Hernandez and Cohen keep creating amusing moments for Mets fans, they try to bring in fellow broadcasters like Sciambi into the light and have some fun. It’s a long season after all.

[SNY on Twitter] Image from Twitter.