The New York Mets’ SNY broadcast crew loves to send field reporter Steve Gelbs on bizarre adventures around the ballpark.

Gelbs just can’t say no. On Tuesday, he found himself at Citi Field, selling hot chocolate in the stands.

Of course, the SNY cameras followed him on his vending run during the fourth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins.

“All right, get your hot chocolate here!” Gelbs called out as he walked through the stands.

Bizarrely, Gelbs met a man named George Metz, along with his wife.

“Is this George’s wife? This is Mrs. Met,” Gelbs said. “Mr. Met and Mrs. Met. Thanks for coming out. Enjoy the hot chocolate.”

It was a cold day, so Gelbs had no problem selling out his tray of hot chocolate.

Afterward, Gelbs rewarded himself for a job well done, gulping down a huge portion of whipped cream straight from the can.


“That’s applying it directly, way to go Steve,” SNY play-by-play man Gary Cohen said.

It’s not the weirdest ballpark excursion Gelbs has enjoyed. At that time last year he wore a hot dog suit to deliver a report on “Dollar Dogs Night.” And once at Great American Ballpark, he ate a hamburger, burrito and other food you really should not buy from a vending machine and lived to tell the story.

But Gelbs is always a good sport about his bizarre assignments.

