Over the years, there have been quite a few problems with pre-written content that either accidentally gets published too soon and/or doesn’t reflect what actually wound up happening. The latest case of that came from Sportsnet New York’s @SNYYankees Twitter account Sunday, which said the Yankees‘ Aaron Judge had hit his 62nd home run of the season.

We all saw it. pic.twitter.com/mZV71wkOex — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 2, 2022

As the world knows well (particularly thanks to ESPN’s insistence on breaking into college football games and other programming to show Judge at-bats), Judge (seen above in a Sept. 18 game) has not yet hit that 62nd home run. So it’s quite funny that SNY (which is not even the Yankees’ RSN; that would be YES, while SNY has Mets‘ rights) was the outlet that initially put out this tweet before deleting it. This calls for Maxwell Smart:

The Yankees do have four remaining regular-season games, though. Those all take place against the Texas Rangers. One game is Monday night, then there’s a doubleheader Tuesday, and then their final regular-season game on Wednesday night. We’ll see if Judge manages to hit at least one more home run in those four games to make this SNY prophecy come true. And then SNY can excavate this tweet and tweet it again.

[Jared Carrabis on Twitter, The Big Lead; photo from Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports]