Credit: NBC 6 South Florida

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that NBC 6 South Florida lead sportscaster Sara Cardona has left the local news station to take a job with Hard Rock Bet.

“NBC 6 lead sportscaster Sara Cardona has left the station to take a job at Hard Rock Bet. [Cardona gave] several sensible reasons why she made the move when I asked her this evening, which I’ll elaborate on in a media column later this week,” Jackson posted when breaking the news Monday night on X.

NBC 6 lead sportscaster Sara Cardona has left the station to take a job at Hard Rock Bet. Gave several sensible reasons why she made the move when I asked her this evening, which I’ll elaborate on in a media column later this week (for the finite % of readers who have interest in… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 23, 2026

Cardona joined NBC 6 in June 2023 and has served as a news anchor and reporter for the station. She was previously at ABC 36 in Lexington, KY, and she also had stops at CBS4 Gainesville, FL, Nashville’s Fox 17 and ABC 2, and ESPN Plus as a sideline reporter for Conference USA college basketball and college football games.

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Additionally, the bilingual, Colombian-born sportscaster has contributed to sports coverage for Telemundo 51 in Miami.

Last week, Cardona posted to X, “Had the best weekend at the NBA Finals with [Hard Rock Bet]!”

Had the best weekend at the NBA Finals with @HardRockBet! pic.twitter.com/y1LOWP6H6X — Sara Cardona (@Sara_Cardonaa) June 15, 2026

It remains to be seen what Cardona’s role will be with Hard Rock Bet, an online sportsbook and casino (and Florida’s only legal sportsbook).