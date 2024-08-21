Longtime San Antonio Spurs announcer Bill Land is retiring. Photo Credit: San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs play-by-play voice Bill Land is calling it a career after 21 seasons with the team, capping 50 years in broadcasting.

The Spurs announced the news via X Wednesday, thanking Land for an “incredible broadcast career” and noting, “We wish you the best in your next chapter!”

Congratulations @BillLand on an incredible broadcast career 🎙️ We wish you the best in your next chapter! pic.twitter.com/AzUh23ebk0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 21, 2024



Land, 72, announced late in 2023 he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. He continued working even as he underwent chemotherapy. While he missed some games due to treatments, he amazed his colleagues with his energy and determination.

“You can’t really tell anything is amiss at all when he’s on the air,” Spurs color analyst Sean Elliott said (via PoundingtheRock.com). “Bill is handling it like it’s everyday business for him.”

“I feel truly blessed to have had a dream job with the best production crew in the league and the best analyst in the NBA, Sean Elliott,” Land said in a statement.

Land began his broadcasting career in Wisconsin in 1974, and joined the Spurs broadcast team in 1990. He assumed a more prominent role in 2003 and became the regular play-by-play announcer in 2008, teaming with Elliott in the booth.

Fans will particularly miss Land’s trademark “Ohh Mama!” calls.

Gonna miss Bill Land on the mic for Spurs games and more calls like these. “OH MAMA WEMBANYAMA.” pic.twitter.com/OA79aqgGEA — Maitland Rutledge (@Maitland__R) August 21, 2024



The Spurs plan to honor Land at their home opener on Oct. 26. The team said it will share information about its broadcast team at a later date.

