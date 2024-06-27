SNY announcers Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez call Wednesday’s game between the Mets and Yankees. Photo Credit: SNY

As Wednesday’s Subway Series game at Citi Field between the New York Yankees and New York Mets was coming out of a lengthy rain delay, the SNY booth of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez found a way to respond to Michael Kay.

Kay, of course, is the lead television announcer for the Yankees on the YES Network. He’s also the host of The Michael Kay Show. During Tuesday’s episode, SNY ran an ad encouraging people to “Enjoy the Subway Series with the best booth in baseball.” That ruffled Kay’s feathers some.

“I’ll take O’Neill, Cone and me over Gar, Ron and Keith. I would. I mean, they’re great, but so is our booth,” Kay said.

During Wednesday’s rain delay, Kay posted a photo of the tarp on the field on X with the caption, “Wow, this is the best rain in baseball.”

Of course, which booth is best is entirely subjective. Generally, though, the Mets booth is regarded as one of the best in the league. A big asset for the Mets is how well Cohen, Darling and Hernandez feed off of each other. That chemistry was on display as the SNY crew, particularly Darling and Hernandez, found a way to respond.

“I met one of of the young Yankee broadcasters for the first time, Emmanuel Berbari. He shares the radio job now with John Sterling having retired. So he came over and said ‘Hello.’ That was nice. A very talented young broadcaster.”

“How does he feel about our show?” Darling asked, prompting an immediate guffaw from Hernandez.

“I don’t think he really had any opinion,” Cohen replied.

“I heard it was the best rain in Major League Baseball,” Hernandez added.

“Sorry, I had to go there,” Darling said. “It’s raining. It’s, whatever.”

“I think it’s time to play some baseball now,” Cohen said, finishing the discussion.

Cohen was right.

Mets’ right fielder Tyrone Taylor was headed to the plate to resume the game, which the Mets won 12-2.

