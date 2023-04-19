Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dave O’Brien knew there was potential for a walk-off hit in extra innings Tuesday night on NESN. He just didn’t think the game-winning hit was a game-winner.

The Red Sox were in the middle of a 10th inning rally, already plating two to tie their game with the Minnesota Twins 4-4. With two outs in the bottom of the 10th and runners on second and third, Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo popped a fly ball to right field that looked to be going foul, and O’Brien called it as such.



“High fly down the right field line, but that one, toward the stands and a foul ball,” O’Brien said with little excitement.

But it wasn’t a foul ball. Verdugo’s fly hit the wall just short of Pesky’s Pole and was ruled in play, allowing the Red Sox to round the bases and win the game.

“Actually, a fair ball!” O’Brien exclaimed with piqued interest. “It’s fair! It’s off the wall, and the Red Sox are gonna win the game! It just kept sailing down that line. The Red Sox win it on a walk-off!”

Thanks to the unique confines of Fenway Park, that’s a really tough ball to judge. And as hard as it was to judge on camera, it probably wasn’t much easier from the broadcast booth. But O’Brien called it foul with such confidence that he didn’t even consider offering any excitement over the possible game winner until he watched it carom off the wall.

The Red Sox were in the middle of a 10th inning rally, they had runners in scoring position and a fly ball sailing toward Pesky’s Pole. Red Sox fans would assume that deserves at least a little more energy than calling it like a third-inning foul ball being sent into the stands.

Luckily for Red Sox fans, the 10th-inning hero, Alex Verdugo, had them covered. Verdugo projected his excitement with a couple of f-bombs during his postgame interview.

