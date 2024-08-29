Photo Credit: Bally Sports Southwest

Texas Rangers left fielder Travis Jankowski made what may be the play of the season on Wednesday. That was the opinion of Chicago White Sox announcers John Schriffen and Steve Stone and in this case, we can’t argue.

The play in question came in the bottom of the ninth inning, during the second game of what was essentially a doubleheader. Texas won the first game — which was a suspended game. The Rangers were poised for a sweep when took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning of the second game. But with runners on first and second, Chicago’s Andrew Vaughn came to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Vaughn turned on a 1-2 pitch from Texas pitcher Andrew Chafin, sending it over the fence for an apparent walk-off home run.

There was only one problem. Before the ball could land in the Chicago bullpen for the walk-off home run, it met the glove of Jankowski, who scaled the ball and made a leaping catch. The catch not only robbed the home run but saved the game. That was reflected in the excited call of Dave Raymond, calling the game for the Rangers on Bally Sports Southwest.

“That’s in the air to left field, that’s trouble,” Raymond said when the ball left Vaughn’s bat. “Jankowski back. And he made the catch! Oh my goodness what a grab. He brings the game back!”

Naturally, Schriffen and Stone weren’t as excited as Raymond.

They were, however, just as complimentary.

“Vaughn rips it in the air, deep to left, going back,” Schriffen screamed.

“Oh, he made the catch,” Stone said.

“Jankowski, just inserted for defensive purposes, just robs Vaughn of a home run,” Schriffen added. “That would have been ballgame. You have got to be kidding me.”

“What a catch by Jankowski,” Stone said. “He angles his body so he can get more extension. “This is about as good a robbery as we’ve seen…It’s game over if he doesn’t make this play. What an effort by Jankowski.”

Schriffen could only add another compliment.

“That is one of the best plays you will see this year.”

