Sam Rosen is calling it a career after this season, capping 40 years as the TV voice of the New York Rangers, and a former Rangers star showed up Wednesday night with a surprise tribute.

The 77-year-old broadcaster has been honored around the league this season, and the Rangers have done that on a couple of occasions, before the season opener and then again before a recent game.

But former Rangers player Mats Zuccarello might have topped them all before Wednesday night’s home game against his current team, the Minnesota Wild. Zuccarello skated around in warmups in a No. 4o jersey with Rosen’s name on the back.

“How cool is this, wearing No. 40 in honor of Sam Rosen for his 40th and final season in the booth,” MSG Networks pregame host John Giannone said. “Zucc, you’re awesome.”

Former Ranger Mats Zuccarello is honoring Sam Rosen with a custom #40 jersey in warm-ups 👏 pic.twitter.com/oydyPyY2xr — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) April 2, 2025



Zuccarello joined the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and played nine seasons in New York.

Rosen became the Rangers’ TV play-by-play voice before the 1984-85 season. During his 40-year run, he’s called numerous great moments in franchise history, most notably the team’s 1994 Stanley Cup victory. During the ceremony before the March 22 game, Rosen thanked fans for their support through the years.

“For every person that has stopped me and asked for a selfie or my autograph, thank you. You are my inspiration to be the best I could be,” Rosen said.

Rosen — and his iconic calls — will be missed by Rangers fans and players.

🗣️ It’s a power play goal! The #NYR have a message for Sam on his truly iconic career. pic.twitter.com/WFq4KsgWg7 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 22, 2025