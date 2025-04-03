Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures after scoring against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another typically great game Wednesday night, scoring 33 points, but veteran Detroit Pistons announcer George Blaha was not impressed.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have now won 11 straight after beating the Pistons, thanks mainly to Gilgeous-Alexander, the clear favorite to win NBA MVP honors this season. But as SGA went to the free-throw line in the closing seconds, Blaha said that doesn’t mean he’s the best player in the NBA.

“A measly three assists for SGA and 10/26 shooting,” Blaha said. “He may be the MVP, but he’s not the best player in the world. The Joker is the best player in the world. He had a 61-point triple-double last night and had more than three assists.”

Legendary Pistons announcer George Blaha-

Nikola Jokić’s 61-point triple-double Tuesday once again showed he is one of the most dominant players in NBA history. But that familiar MVP debate, “The Best Player” vs. “Player Who is Most Valuable to Their Team” favors Gilgeous-Alexander this year. It’s hard to imagine the Thunder without SGA.

Still, that was quite a take from Blaha. Fans generally blasted the FanDuel Sports Network Detroit announcer on social media for his comments, although many agreed with him.

