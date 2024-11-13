Longtime NHL broadcaster Pierre McGuire has joined the UMass Sports Network as an analyst. Photo Credit: UMass Sports Network

Longtime NHL broadcaster Pierre McGuire is taking on a new role, joining UMass Sports Network.

UMass Hockey announced Tuesday that McGuire will work select home games as an analyst in the 2024-25 season. He’ll make his debut Thursday when the Minutemen face Providence.

Excited to welcome Emmy-winning broadcaster Pierre McGuire to our UMass Sports Network team for select home games in 2024-25! 🔗: https://t.co/XKpPoaZkGY#NewMass X #Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/I19mtVMxlX — UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) November 12, 2024



The 63-year-old McGuire brings almost 30 years of experience as a hockey broadcaster. He’s best known for his longtime role as NBC Sports’ “Inside-the-Glass” reporter, and also served as a studio host and analyst for the network. He’s also worked as an analyst for TSN Canada’s national NHL broadcasts.

The former college hockey star and NHL coach’s resume also includes work as an analyst for NBC Sports on six Olympic Games, radio commentary with TSN and WFAN, and as a Sports Illustrated writer.

In short, McGuire knows hockey. He’s also got ties to the UMass program as Minutemen head coach Greg Carvel played college hockey for McGuire when he coached at St. Lawrence University and has remained friends with him.

“We’ve always remained close, when we were in the NHL we would spend a lot of time together and cross paths,” Carvel said. “He’s one of the smartest hockey people going and he’s got a memory of every single player and where they played and who they played for and what they did and it’s really impressive. He’s a really smart hockey person and I know a lot of GMs call him for advice. He’s a unique and special hockey mind.”

The Minutemen have developed into a hockey power in recent years, making regular appearances in the NCAA Tournament and winning the national championship in 2021.

