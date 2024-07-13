The Bally Sports Southeast broadcast had video issues, including showing Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim during the first pitch of Friday’s Braves-Padres game. Photo Credit: Bally Sports Southeast/San Diego Padres.

The Atlanta Braves opened up a three-game series on the road against the San Diego Padres on Friday in solid fashion, winning 6-1. But while the game finished well for the Atlanta, the start was a little weird.

Actually, to be specific, the start was weird for the Bally Sports Southeast broadcast and by extension, anyone trying to watch the game on it.

There was a technical issue in the Braves television truck. Until that was fixed, Bally Sports Southeast viewers were watching the Padres feed, while hearing Atlanta’s announcers, Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski. That’s not common, by any means, but it does happen sometimes. And while that does lead to some occasional awkwardness, it’s usually a workable short-term solution. This was different.

Through the first inning, the Bally Sports viewers saw essentially none of the actual game. The camera would focus on one player — usually the pitcher but sometimes the hitter or even people in the dugout — and would not move.

There were some camera issues (to say the least) through the early part of the Bally Sports Southeast broadcast of the Braves at Padres game. pic.twitter.com/fdXcKGdYIu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 13, 2024

Gaudin explained the issue. He noted that the visual that he and Nitkowski were seeing did not match what the viewers were seeing. That led to some of the confusion.

Brandon Gaudin did explain that it was a technical issue and that what he and C.J. Nitkowski were seeing was not the same thing the viewers were seeing. pic.twitter.com/Ht2jc34CYJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 13, 2024

It was a quick first inning, as both the Braves and Padres were retired in order. Fortunately, by the time Atlanta’s Matt Olson led off in the top of the second, the most significant issues were largely fixed. The announcers were not seeing the same visuals as the viewers back at home. But at least the cameras were now focused in their normal spot and the game could be followed.

