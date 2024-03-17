The Pac-12 Networks.

It’s the official end of an era. The Pac-12 Network signed off on Saturday night following its final live men’s basketball broadcast.

It’s been a long and windy road for the network, which never quite got off the ground due to myriad issues, both in the short and long term. Seeing how things played out on the final broadcast from the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament was eerie and sad. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Colorado Buffaloes to win the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, clinching a bid and potentially thieving one from a team on the bubble.

Following Oregon’s triumphant victory, the broadcast crew signed off for one final time. Ashley Adamson, the lead anchor at the desk, offered the stage to analysts Don MacLean and Matt Muehlebach to let them discuss the winding path we’ve been on for over a decade.

As the Pac-12 Network ends its basketball coverage, host @AdamsonAshley gives analysts Don MacLean and Matt Muehlebach time to provide their thoughts on their years at the network. pic.twitter.com/vjKpEXJwfu — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) March 17, 2024

The unmistakably eerie vibes continued after Adamson took over the segment. Adamson recognized all the folks behind the scenes who’ve powered them all through thick and thin. “The reality is we don’t know what’s ahead,” Adamson said, alluding to all the mystery surrounding the conference and the network since its inception.

In the last segment of the Basketball Postgame, host Ashley Adamson says that this is the last event for which she’s scheduled. She recognizes the behind the scenes crew, “The reality is we don’t really know what’s ahead … The only that is guaranteed is more change.” pic.twitter.com/bbtjBUdOIL — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) March 17, 2024

It’s a dispiriting situation. It’s not like it’s any broadcaster or personality’s fault that the network never really got off the ground but now has to fold due to the Pac-12’s dissolvement. By now, you’re aware that 10 of the 12 Pac-12 teams will play in the Big Ten or the Big 12 from 2024 onward. Although Oregon State and Washington State have created something of a “Pac-2,” it’s not something that has the gravitas that a souped-up conference has.

Even more dispiriting, perhaps, are the number of comments on the above posts of people finding the network for the first time.

And so, goodbye, Pac-12 Network. For all the faults and mishandlings, it’s a shame how it all came to an end.

[Ken Fang]