Former Chicago White Sox star and manager Ozzie Guillén has been outspoken about the team’s terrible play this season, but he unleashed a brutal zinger Monday night following their latest loss.

The White Sox lost to the Kansas City Royals, 8-5, for their franchise-record 15th straight loss in a single season. More embarrassing history is in sight; the ChiSox are now 27-82, on pace for 122 losses. The MLB modern-era record is 120.

On NBC Sports Chicago’s postgame show, Guillén talked about the team’s possible moves ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

“For some reason, some players out there think they’re gonna get traded,” Guillén said. “A couple of guys making comments.

“Who’d want you? For real.”

“For some reason, some players out there think they’re gonna get traded. A couple of guys making comments.” “Who’d want you? For real.” Moments after their 15th straight loss, Ozzie Guillen had some harsh words for White Sox players thinking they might get traded. pic.twitter.com/PK3Tv0dPU4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 30, 2024



In all fairness, Guillén is underselling the team’s possible assets. The team unloaded starter Erick Fedde, outfielder Tommy Pham and closer Michael Kopech Monday in a three-team deal involving the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Teams have inquired about several other White Sox players, including outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and staff ace Garrett Crochet.

Yet it’s easy to understand Guillén’s frustration. The manager who guided the team to the 2005 World Series championship pines for better days on the South Side.

Fans definitely felt sorry for him.

