A breaking news graphic from New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL. (Awful Announcing on X.)
A long-running problem with airing sporting events on broadcast TV is that the network is at the mercy of local affiliates, who are often owned by other corporations and can randomly decide they have a different programming priority.

That’s sometimes defensible, as with the never-ending debates about cutting into sports for weather alerts. Meteorologists like to argue that those circumstances can be life-or-death and that some people may only see that information from breaking into sports, while others find that excessive in an age of wide-ranging text alerts, digital media coverage, and more.

But something far less life-or-death than severe weather is a press conference update on escaped prisoners, which is what New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL (owned by Tegna) decided to air instead of the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday. Here’s how WWL cut into the golf:

And here’s how they came back 30 minutes later, much closer to the end of the tournament:

Of course, the decision drew plenty of criticism from New Orleans-area golf fans who were trying to enjoy the PGA Championship.

To be clear, WWL wasn’t the only New Orleans local station that aired at least some of this press conference in place of sports. Indeed, ABC affiliate WGNO (owned by Nexstar) abruptly cut off their NBA postgame coverage to air it. But at least they waited for the actual sports event they were covering to wrap up before doing that. Meanwhile, this presser received wide carriage from other local broadcast stations, so those who desperately wanted to see it could find it. But for those in the local area looking to watch this crucial golf major’s final round, there was no TV alternative.

Broadcast TV has a critical role to play in sports at the moment. That’s especially true with leagues looking for reach in an age of increased cord-cutting, and is why so many media deals emphasize a broadcast component. Those decisions are valuable for viewers who don’t subscribe to pay TV packages.

But there’s a clear downside when broadcast affiliates repeatedly declare they’re willing to preempt sports in order to carry unoriginal news coverage duplicated in countless other forums, meaning that the actual original sports content often winds up unavailable on TV. WWL’s behavior Sunday was a clear example of that, leaving New Orleans golf fans without an easy way to watch the final round of a major for half an hour.

