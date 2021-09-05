Local NetworksMLBBy Matt Clapp on

The Boston Red Sox had a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Indians with two outs and a runner on base in the top of the ninth on Sunday, when Boston reliever Adam Ottavino faced Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes.

The NESN broadcast posted a graphic on the broadcast that showed a factoid — from Red Sox beat writer Alex Speier of the Boston Globe — noting that Ottavino faced 237 batters this season without allowing a home run, something that no Red Sox pitcher since 1945 had done.

Just seconds later, on the very next pitch, Reyes crushed a hanging breaking ball over the Green Monster for a game-tying two-run homer.

This is simply a case of hilarious, extremely unfortunate timing for NESN.

The Red Sox were still able to win the game in the bottom of the ninth on an Alex Verdugo walk-off single.

And with that, NESN is saved from getting a bunch of cranky tweets from Red Sox fans blaming the broadcast for jinxing the game.

