Credit: NESN’s frontpage

New England Sports Network (NESN) informed its employees that it will be dismantling its editorial department, effective Friday, May 2, in a move that feels all too familiar to those in sports media.

The decision was announced Thursday, leaving many wondering how it will impact the network’s content moving forward. Gayle Troiani, a digital content producer for NESN, and Gio Rivera, who holds the same position, both confirmed the news on X.

Got some not so good news this morning. We were informed as of May 2 the editorial department at NESN is being eliminated. Not sure what the future will bring but if you have any positive thoughts, send them my way or job openings. — 𝐺𝑎𝑦𝑙𝑒 𝑇𝑟𝑜𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑖 (@Gayle_Troiani) March 6, 2025

Life update: Was informed this morning that as of May 2, NESN is no longer carrying on with the editorial department. Thankful for the talented writers I got to work alongside throughout my nearly 3-year-long run. It’s been real. ✌🏼 — Gio Rivera (@sportsguygio) March 6, 2025

However, not all current digital content creators at NESN will remain with the company until the department’s closure. On Thursday, Tim Crowley, an editorial writer for the Boston-based regional sports network, shared the news on social media that his time at NESN would conclude at the end of April.

I was informed this morning that my time at NESN will come to an end at the end of April. Very appreciative for the time with these people on https://t.co/wAE9O8vSAW and looking forward to the next chapter. Open to new opportunities around baseball and the industry! — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) March 6, 2025

As you might expect, the news of NESN shuttering its editorial department quickly went viral on social media.

Those with deep ties to either NESN or Boston sports media expressed frustration and disbelief. And it’s left many questioning the decision to cut the editorial team, especially given NESN’s connection to Fenway Sports Group’s financial might.

It’s hard to ignore the contrast between the network’s backing and this move’s impact on its staff.

John Henry cutting NESN’s entire editorial staff probably saves him about $300,000. Kudos, I guess. — Alex Reimer (@AlexReimer1) March 6, 2025

Took great pride in helping launch https://t.co/dQWMlGw06k back in 08-09, and had a blast working with some great talent for the next 7ish years with the “new media” team. https://t.co/8aKszH5imf — John Beattie (@JohnBeattie_) March 6, 2025

As I said last week, NESN writers are criminally underappreciated for the quality of their work and the unparalleled time/effort they put into it. People who’ve succeeded there are capable of excelling in literally any kind of newsroom https://t.co/QThEMJcUar — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) March 6, 2025

NESN blowing up its website today bums me out in a way I wasn’t prepared for. I joined a tiny staff in Feb. 2009 and we worked to build a legitimate site in the best sports market in the world. It’s been the home and springboard for a ton of talented people for 15+ years. Brutal. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 6, 2025

The Red Sox are valued at $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.

MLB had a record-breaking $12.1 billion in gross revenue in 2024.

The Red Sox had a revenue of $500 million.

But sure, cut staff at NESN. 🙄 — James Stewart ☝️ (@IAmJamesStewart) March 6, 2025

NESN deciding to cut its entire editorial department is baffling on so many levels. I feel for my former co-workers today. Lot of talented writers over there with bright futures in the industry. https://t.co/1mZXSOdMXp — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) March 6, 2025

This decision feels particularly out of touch when what will likely be billed as a cost-saving measure probably saves just a fraction of the company’s worth.

As NESN (and Fenway Sports Group) look to cut costs, it’s hard not to wonder if they’re sacrificing the heart of their brand—at the expense of their dedicated staff and the future of their content.