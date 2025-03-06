According to multiple members of its content team, NESN has decided to eliminate its editorial department effective May 2. Credit: NESN’s frontpage
Local NetworksBy Sam Neumann on

New England Sports Network (NESN) informed its employees that it will be dismantling its editorial department, effective Friday, May 2, in a move that feels all too familiar to those in sports media.

The decision was announced Thursday, leaving many wondering how it will impact the network’s content moving forward. Gayle Troiani, a digital content producer for NESN, and Gio Rivera, who holds the same position, both confirmed the news on X.

However, not all current digital content creators at NESN will remain with the company until the department’s closure. On Thursday, Tim Crowley, an editorial writer for the Boston-based regional sports network, shared the news on social media that his time at NESN would conclude at the end of April.

As you might expect, the news of NESN shuttering its editorial department quickly went viral on social media.

Those with deep ties to either NESN or Boston sports media expressed frustration and disbelief. And it’s left many questioning the decision to cut the editorial team, especially given NESN’s connection to Fenway Sports Group’s financial might.

It’s hard to ignore the contrast between the network’s backing and this move’s impact on its staff.

This decision feels particularly out of touch when what will likely be billed as a cost-saving measure probably saves just a fraction of the company’s worth.

As NESN (and Fenway Sports Group) look to cut costs, it’s hard not to wonder if they’re sacrificing the heart of their brand—at the expense of their dedicated staff and the future of their content.

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann