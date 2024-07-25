It’s not unusual for MLB announcers to get excited when a pitch’s speed flashes on the screen.
Usually those pitches are fastballs in the upper 90s or triple digits.
Washington Nationals play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter got a look at the other end of the spectrum Wednesday night, when Nats infielder Ildemaro Vargas pitched the ninth inning in a 12-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.
On a pitch to Donovan Solano, Vargas gave an exaggerated windup and hurled the ball to the plate like a shot putter with extremely poor form.
“What is that?” Carpenter asked as Solano lined the pitch up the middle for a single. “Super slow one, base hit.”
“I mean, that pitch made Liván Hernández look like Nolan Ryan,” Carpenter continued, comparing the former soft-throwing MLB pitcher to the flame-throwing legend who pitched a record seven no-hitters.
Then it dawned on Carpenter he might have just witnessed history with Vargas’ 33 mph delivery.
“33? I’d say in the Statcast era, there’s a chance (that’s the slowest pitch).”
Turns out, Brock Holt tossed a pitch 31 mph in a 2021 game.
The action sped up for Carpenter later in the inning, when Vargas speared a 91.4 mph line drive off the bat of Jake Cronenworth.
“Look at Vargas make the play up the middle! Yes sir!” Vargas called.
