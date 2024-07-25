ldemaro Vargas threw a 33 mph pitch that left Nationals announcer Bob Carpenter in disbelief. Photo Credit: MASN

It’s not unusual for MLB announcers to get excited when a pitch’s speed flashes on the screen.

Usually those pitches are fastballs in the upper 90s or triple digits.

Washington Nationals play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter got a look at the other end of the spectrum Wednesday night, when Nats infielder Ildemaro Vargas pitched the ninth inning in a 12-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

On a pitch to Donovan Solano, Vargas gave an exaggerated windup and hurled the ball to the plate like a shot putter with extremely poor form.

“What is that?” Carpenter asked as Solano lined the pitch up the middle for a single. “Super slow one, base hit.”

"What is that?" The announcers couldn't believe this 33 MPH pitch by Ildemaro Vargas



“I mean, that pitch made Liván Hernández look like Nolan Ryan,” Carpenter continued, comparing the former soft-throwing MLB pitcher to the flame-throwing legend who pitched a record seven no-hitters.

Then it dawned on Carpenter he might have just witnessed history with Vargas’ 33 mph delivery.

“33? I’d say in the Statcast era, there’s a chance (that’s the slowest pitch).”

Turns out, Brock Holt tossed a pitch 31 mph in a 2021 game.

The action sped up for Carpenter later in the inning, when Vargas speared a 91.4 mph line drive off the bat of Jake Cronenworth.

“Look at Vargas make the play up the middle! Yes sir!” Vargas called.

Pitch speed: 51.2 mph

Pitch speed: 51.2 mph

Exit velocity: 91.4 mph Ildemaro Vargas: 😅😅😅



