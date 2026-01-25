Photo Credit: Murph & Andy on YouTube; Iowa Everywhere

Keith Murphy, co-host of the Iowa Everywhere sports talk podcast Murph & Andy, needed to use the restroom during Friday’s live show, and that turned into an unfortunate moment.

Murphy told co-host Andy Fales on the podcast, “I’m going to step inside and relieve myself, because I’ve had like three quarts of water and two electrolyte tablets to try to shake the dehydration of flying.”

Well, Murphy’s wireless mic was still on as he was in the restroom.

“I thought I heard him breathe there in the background,” Fales said.

“Does he have the mic on?” Murph & Andy producer Andrew Downs asked.

“I think he might,” Fales responded. “Does he have the mic on?”

They got that answer a second later, when a toilet flush was loud and clear on the podcast. Fales and Downs immediately burst into laughter.

Incredible moment on today’s @Murph_Andy show as @MurphyKeith took a mid-show potty break and forgot to turn off his wireless mic 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/673HCvL5ZT — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) January 23, 2026

“Did you get the toilet flush?” Murphy asked when he returned, while Fales and Downs were still laughing.

“Yeah, we did,” Downs confirmed.

“That was my guess,” Murphy said.

“It crossed my mind- ‘I wonder if [Downs] will mute my mic,'” Murphy explained. “So, I sat down, so that you didn’t hear the [makes noise]… I knew I had the mic on. I just thought that [Downs] would mute my mic while I was gone. But he didn’t mute it.”

“I was worried there for a minute that it was going to be the full Naked Gun, Leslie Nielsen,” Fales said.