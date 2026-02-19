A logo for Monumental Sports and Entertainment. A logo for Monumental Sports and Entertainment. (Monumental Sports and Entertainment on YouTube.)
It appears that the Washington D.C.-area Monumental Sports Network is undergoing layoffs.

At least four former Monumental Sports Network employees announce they had been let go by the Ted Leonsis-owned operation on social media Thursday morning. The cuts seemed to have targeted Monumental’s digital content operation the most.

Brian McNally, a senior director for digital coverage at Monumental who had worked at the network and its predecessor, NBC Sports Washington, for eight years, said he was part of the layoffs.

Tyler Byrum, a digital content specialist and on-air contributor whose time at Monumental and NBC Sports Washington dates back to 2016, also indicated his job was impacted by the reduction in staff.

Ethan Cadeaux, another digital content specialist who focused on Washington Capitals coverage and joined NBC Sports Washington in 2018, also announced he was laid off.

Bijan Todd, a Wizards reporter and digital content producer for Monumental also announced his job was impacted by the layoffs.

It goes without saying, but it is a grim time in the regional sports network business. Main Street Sports Group, owner of the FanDuel Sports Networks, is preparing to shutter its entire portfolio of channels when the current NBA and NHL seasons conclude. The company has already sent WARN notices to employees.

The Monumental layoffs are another blow to sports coverage in Washington D.C., coming just weeks after the Washington Post shuttered its sports desk entirely.

Sadly, coverage of local teams from traditional outlets like newspapers and regional sports networks is becoming very limited in many markets across the country.

