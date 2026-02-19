A logo for Monumental Sports and Entertainment. (Monumental Sports and Entertainment on YouTube.)

It appears that the Washington D.C.-area Monumental Sports Network is undergoing layoffs.

At least four former Monumental Sports Network employees announce they had been let go by the Ted Leonsis-owned operation on social media Thursday morning. The cuts seemed to have targeted Monumental’s digital content operation the most.

Brian McNally, a senior director for digital coverage at Monumental who had worked at the network and its predecessor, NBC Sports Washington, for eight years, said he was part of the layoffs.

I was part of the layoffs at Monumental Sports Network yesterday. Much love to all the smart, talented friends and colleagues over the past 8 years (!!!) at Monumental and NBC Sports Washington. They’ll continue to do great work and I’ll miss working with them day to day. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) February 19, 2026

Tyler Byrum, a digital content specialist and on-air contributor whose time at Monumental and NBC Sports Washington dates back to 2016, also indicated his job was impacted by the reduction in staff.

Yesterday, I was laid off from my position at Monumental Sports Network. It was a role I truly loved, telling some phenomenal stories and working with some incredible people. I’m now a free agent. DMs are open, as I am open to new jobs and opportunities. — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) February 19, 2026

Ethan Cadeaux, another digital content specialist who focused on Washington Capitals coverage and joined NBC Sports Washington in 2018, also announced he was laid off.

Yesterday was my last day at Monumental Sports Network. My role was part of the layoffs. It was a pleasure to cover the Capitals, Commanders & more for Monumental and NBC Sports Washington, where I started as an intern back in 2018. Fun ride with some incredible people. Eager… — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) February 19, 2026

Bijan Todd, a Wizards reporter and digital content producer for Monumental also announced his job was impacted by the layoffs.

Unfortunate update: I was one of Monumental’s layoffs yesterday. Working this beat and covering the Wizards has been a dream come true. I’m so grateful for all the amazing people I met/worked with on the job. If anyone is hiring in sports media, hit me up! Thanks everyone 🙌🏽 — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) February 19, 2026

It goes without saying, but it is a grim time in the regional sports network business. Main Street Sports Group, owner of the FanDuel Sports Networks, is preparing to shutter its entire portfolio of channels when the current NBA and NHL seasons conclude. The company has already sent WARN notices to employees.

The Monumental layoffs are another blow to sports coverage in Washington D.C., coming just weeks after the Washington Post shuttered its sports desk entirely.

Sadly, coverage of local teams from traditional outlets like newspapers and regional sports networks is becoming very limited in many markets across the country.