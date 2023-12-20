Screen grab: Bally Sports North

In-game interviews with NBA coaches are largely forgettable experiences. And that’s especially the case on local broadcasts, where assistant coaches are often tasked with fulfilling the team’s media obligations.

In Minnesota, however, one Timberwolves assistant coach is proving to be the exception. Over the course of this season, Micah Nori has made a habit of making Ted Lasso-like analogies and references during his in-game interviews, which the X account representing the Timberwolves’ subreddit page has compiled into a single video.

Everyone: "How are the Wolves so good in the 3rd?" Micah Nori at halftime: pic.twitter.com/XakJEJdD66 — /r/Timberwolves (@r_timberwolves) December 19, 2023

Who says these interviews have to be boring? As Nori shows, all it takes is a simple reference to Elf on the Shelf to spice up a discussion regarding the importance of being locked in on defense. Or a comparison to 7/11 to make a criticism of his own team’s interior defense really hit home.

In addition to benefitting the Bally Sports North broadcasts, Nori’s Ted Lasso act might also be self serving. After all, it’s not often that an NBA assistant coach goes viral (and when one does, it’s not usually for a positive reason).

This isn’t the first time Nori has received attention for his presence on Timberwolves broadcasts, as he was also praised for his thorough breakdown of the Golden State Warriors’ offense this past November. It remains to be seen whether Nori will be able to parlay his on-air chops into a head coaching gig, but if he doesn’t, we have a feeling that he might have a media career — and perhaps an Awfulie — in his future.

