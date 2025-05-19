How, exactly, should the wandering Athletics be referred to? That MLB team, currently playing in Sacramento following a relocation from Oakland and ahead of a planned move to Las Vegas, wants no city name attached. But many broadcasters aren’t willing to abide by that, with long-time San Francisco Giants’ voice Mike Krukow offering a new “Oaklamento” label Sunday on the NBC Sports Bay Area Giants’ broadcast:
Mike Krukow: We are going to the bottom half of the fourth inning and Oaklamento leads San Francisco 2-1.
Jon Miller: Oaklamento. That’s a good one. https://t.co/qAZ8r3bQio pic.twitter.com/upFRbzJ3u3
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 18, 2025
That comment drove plenty of discussion on social media.
Boy, the #SFGiants broadcast crews really feeling what many loyal A’s fans feel where they well & truly belong & it’s not Sacramento nor Las Vegas. #Athletics #SellTheTeam #ATHvsSF #OAKvsSF https://t.co/ZLCy81RsuT
— NYAZSporty (@NYAZsporty) May 18, 2025
Like. #Oaklamento https://t.co/6iRGwxa0ZL
— Suzanne_Cummins (@suzanne_cummins) May 18, 2025
The entire baseball world could give two shits what the AAA’s wanna be called.
No one takes them serious. #FJF
— Last Dive Bar 🏟 (@LastDiveBar) May 18, 2025
Miller repeatedly called that team “Oakland” on the same broadcast Friday alongside Krukow:
Never change Jon Miller…never change!
Oakland Forever! #FJF pic.twitter.com/xMd6s8bvJr
— Last Dive Bar 🏟 (@LastDiveBar) May 17, 2025
There are many questionable things with this current version of the Athletics. The team has deserted their long-time home for a minor-league park (with significant facilities questions) ahead of a projected move many think may not happen. And their insistence on avoiding “Sacramento” certainly presents a way for broadcasters to take shots at them. The Miller and Krukow comments this weekend look like an example of that.