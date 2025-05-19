Jon Miller and Mike Krukow on NBC Sports Bay Area on May 18, 2025, around Krukow calling the A's "Oaklamento." Jon Miller and Mike Krukow on NBC Sports Bay Area on May 18, 2025, around Krukow calling the A’s “Oaklamento.” (Awful Announcing on X.)
How, exactly, should the wandering Athletics be referred to? That MLB team, currently playing in Sacramento following a relocation from Oakland and ahead of a planned move to Las Vegas, wants no city name attached. But many broadcasters aren’t willing to abide by that, with long-time San Francisco Giants’ voice Mike Krukow offering a new “Oaklamento” label Sunday on the NBC Sports Bay Area Giants’ broadcast:

Miller repeatedly called that team “Oakland” on the same broadcast Friday alongside Krukow:

There are many questionable things with this current version of the Athletics. The team has deserted their long-time home for a minor-league park (with significant facilities questions) ahead of a projected move many think may not happen. And their insistence on avoiding “Sacramento” certainly presents a way for broadcasters to take shots at them. The Miller and Krukow comments this weekend look like an example of that.

