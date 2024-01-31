Photo credit: MSG

Jalen Brunson might not have the support of everyone in the media yet, but New York Knicks play-by-play voice Mike Breen certainly has his back.

With the Knicks welcoming the Utah Jazz to New York to kick off a six-game homestand Tuesday night, Collin Sexton tried to play some mind games with Brunson early in the first quarter. Brunson didn’t say much back, but he didn’t have to. Instead, it was arguably the nicest person in basketball who talked back as Breen chimed in on the broadcast and joined Brunson in laughing off Sexton’s trash talking attempt.

Mike Breen COOKED Collin Sexton 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4SmWg8yxYX — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) January 31, 2024



“Sexton’s playing some mind games right now,” Breen said on the MSG broadcast. “Getting in Jalen Brunson’s face, chatting with him…Now he’s talking to the fans. Lot of talk for a 1-10 game last night,” the legendary announcer added with a chuckle.

Just in case Sexton thought he was worthy of trash talking a player of Brunson’s ilk, Breen was there to offer a dose of reality. When basketball fans think of Mike Breen, trash talk certainly isn’t the first thin that comes to mind. But reminding the Utah Jazz point guard that he was coming off a brutal performance against the Brooklyn Nets was trash talk in the most professional way.

The Knicks are red hot thanks largely to Brunson, who is creeping into the MVP conversation despite being snubbed by the fans in the NBA All-Star starters vote. Sexton’s attempt at throwing Brunson off his game Tuesday night, however, was to no avail, with the Knicks winning 118-103 behind 29 points and nine assists from their should-be All-Star point guard.

[MSG, via @BrickMuse]