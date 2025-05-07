Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A staple of Detroit sports broadcasting will no longer have a presence on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

Mickey York, a 25-year veteran of the Detroit sports scene, announced Tuesday on social media that he has been let go by the regional sports network. York had worked broadcasts for the Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons throughout his career.

A 🧵Some personal news: After 25 years with Fox/Bally/Fan Duel Sports Network my position has been eliminated. The Detroit Tigers are going in a different direction with their broadcasts and regretfully I will no longer be a part of those productions. I’m not sure what’s next. I — Mickey York (@MickeyYorkTV) May 6, 2025

“Some personal news: After 25 years with Fox/Bally/Fan Duel Sports Network my position has been eliminated. The Detroit Tigers are going in a different direction with their broadcasts and regretfully I will no longer be a part of those productions. I’m not sure what’s next,” York wrote.

“Hope I haven’t done my last show in Detroit, but for now I would like to say thanks for allowing me into your homes and sporting lives. As a sports crazy kid growing up in the suburbs of Detroit it’s been an opportunity beyond my wildest dreams and I never took it for granted,” he continued.

Per Tony Paul of The Detroit News, York’s ouster has been in the works for weeks and was finalized once the Pistons made their first round exit last month. The longtime reporter is apparently in talks to work for the Pistons on a freelance basis next season, though nothing is finalized.

Daniella Bruce has served as the Tigers’ primary reporter for FanDuel Sports Network Detroit throughout the season, and the team is reportedly looking to employ a second reporter that will appear on the network’s coverage.

For now, York is entering “free agency,” as he puts it and will continue to cover the Detroit car scene at Cruis’n Media.