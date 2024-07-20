Michael Kay ribbed Paul O’Neill for ducking a foul ball in the Yankees booth Saturday. Photo Credit: YES Network

MLB broadcasters know they’ll get a foul ball flying into the broadcast booth from time to time, but few expect one just a few pitches into the game.

That’s what happened Saturday at Yankee Stadium in the first inning, when Tampa Bay Rays star Isaac Paredes fouled a ball directly into the YES Network booth.

You never know what can happen when a ball enters the booth. Last year, Yankees radio announcer John Sterling made the call as he got nailed with a baseball: “Ow, ow ow.” He finished the game.

Some announcers go viral on social media for snagging a foul ball while making the call.

Other announcers do the sensible thing, and get the heck out of the way. Yankees color analyst Paul O’Neill used that tactic Saturday.

“Right back here,” Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay called as Paredes fouled it back.

“Huh — Yep!” O’Neill said, laughing as he ducked out of the way. An audible “thud” sounded as the ball hit the booth.

Kay wasn’t about to let O’Neill, who played 17 MLB seasons, off the hook for dodging the ball.

“You always jump me for ducking,” Kay said, as the broadcast showed two different views of O’Neill ducking for cover. “You wanted no part of that.”

“What, you want me to grab it with no glove on?” O’Neill asked.

Kay: “Yeah.”

O’Neill: “What for?”

Kay: “Well, you want me to do it all the time.”

Michael Kay is upset that Paul O’Neill didn’t try to protect him 😂 pic.twitter.com/DV0ehSayrt — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2024

So Kay has set the ground rules for O’Neill. Make the play next time.

[Talkin’ Yanks]